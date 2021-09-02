The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Gap Down to $45.84

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $39.01. The RMR Group shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 4,914 shares changing hands.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

