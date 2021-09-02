The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

SHYF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Shyft Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

