The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Toro updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.

The Toro stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. The Toro has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

