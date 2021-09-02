The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +17% yr/yr to $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.

NYSE TTC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.51. 7,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The Toro has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.