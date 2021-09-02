The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,292.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

