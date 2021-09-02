The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

DIS traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $181.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,482,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

