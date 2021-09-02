THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $252,253.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $252,253.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.