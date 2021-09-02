Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.60. 58,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 121,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

