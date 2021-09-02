Thingschain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $374.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $65,373.32 and approximately $374.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,705.83 or 0.99859860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009170 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

