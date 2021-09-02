THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THKLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

THKLY traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 68,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. THK has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

