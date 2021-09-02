Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$162.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$149.99. The company had a trading volume of 385,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,207. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.87. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$98.68 and a 52 week high of C$151.64.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli purchased 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

