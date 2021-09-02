ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $13,732.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00065643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00131819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00099728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00155851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010692 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

