Thunder Token Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $94.49 million and $22.36 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.46 or 0.00504300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001035 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

