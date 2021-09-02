Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 13,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 93,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

