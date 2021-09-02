TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 88.5% Higher Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $181,067.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,119.48 or 1.00561540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009366 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.