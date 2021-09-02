Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. Tokyu Fudosan has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.