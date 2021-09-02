Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 18,898,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

