Total Energy Services Inc Buys 191,300 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$731,072.08.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.30. 16,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,216. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$191.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.