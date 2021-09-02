Tourist Token (TOTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $48,931.98 and approximately $174.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

