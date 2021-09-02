TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 23,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 286,986 shares of company stock worth $3,828,886.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 77,684 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter worth $6,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter worth $76,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPGY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 24,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

