TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 151,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 535,736 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

