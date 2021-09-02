Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,095.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($14.31) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 27378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

The stock has a market cap of £321.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 975.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 841.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

