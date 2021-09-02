Traeger (COOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COOK opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

