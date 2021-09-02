Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $3,511,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $755,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

