TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.