TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 36,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

