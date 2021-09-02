TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.