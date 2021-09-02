Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 6,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -20.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.