Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GTS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,625. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $847.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

