TrueFeedBack Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,375.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $177,375.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

