TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $37,197.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

