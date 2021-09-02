TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.22. TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 2,622 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45.

