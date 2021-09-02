TrustSwap Price Tops $1.34 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $119.97 million and $1.41 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,304,433 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

