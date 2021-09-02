Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Up 4.1%

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. 560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

