Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.

TSUSF stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. Tsuruha has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $148.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34.

Tsuruha Company Profile

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

