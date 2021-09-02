TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $501,516.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,730,547,011 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

