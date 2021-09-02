Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 152.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 800.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Twilio by 30.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $363.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

