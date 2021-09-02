Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,254,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,935,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

