Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $487.38 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

