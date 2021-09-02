U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.