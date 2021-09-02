U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $71.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $44.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $299.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $344.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.95 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

