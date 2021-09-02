Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 20,599,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,293,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

