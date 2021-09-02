UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. 839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

