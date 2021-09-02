UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 192,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

