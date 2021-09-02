UCA Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,554.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $15,554.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,320,824,672 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,096,048 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

