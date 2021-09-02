UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCBJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$114.73 during midday trading on Thursday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

