UCB’s (UCBJY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $57.52. 19,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,131. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

