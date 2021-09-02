UChain (UCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,579.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. UChain has a total market capitalization of $44,015.28 and $4,579.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00813498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047564 BTC.

About UChain

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

