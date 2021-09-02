UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

