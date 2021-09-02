UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.